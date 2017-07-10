New ‘BoJack Horseman’ Season on Netflix in September

The fourth season of animated comedy BoJack Horseman starts on Netflix Sept. 8, the show’s main character revealed on Twitter. Shortly after sharing a photo that announced new episodes in September, @BoJackHorseman tweeted, “how do i make a picture on the internet go away?”

pic.twitter.com/UOoW7pzwqw

— BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) July 10, 2017

The series is about a former sitcom star that happens to be a horse (the ‘80s show was titled Horsin’ Around) as he deals with depression, alcoholism and despair in modern-day Los Angeles.



Netflix announced in July 2016 that BoJack Horseman would return for season four. Season three had debuted the same day as the announcement.



Related: Ava DuVernay Creates Series for Netflix on Central Park Five



Raphael Bob-Waksberg created the show. Voice talent in the series includes Will Arnett as BoJack, Aaron Paul as BoJack’s layabout housemate, Amy Sedaris as his manager and Alison Brie as his ghostwriter.