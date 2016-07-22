Season Three of Netflix’s ‘BoJack Horseman’ Earns Praise

The new season of Netflix comedy BoJack Horseman was released July 22. Season three of the animated series sees BoJack, a washed up star of a ‘90s sitcom who happens to be a bipedal horse, trudging through a turbulent Oscar campaign for his performance in a Secretariat biopic.

According to Netflix, “BoJack struggles with how he'll ultimately be remembered by his fans and what lasting impact he's made on those closest to him.”

As always, the series—featuring the voice work of Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris and Aaron Paul—features loads of puns, animal jokes, inside-Hollywood japes and celeb cameos.

The critics are largely praising the new season, which features 12 episodes. Says critic Alan Sepinwall of HitFix: “BoJack Horsemanis one of the very best shows on television. It was in its first two seasons (even if it took me a while to realize that in the first), and it still is in its third.”

The Atlantic called it “TV’s smartest, darkest sitcom,” while AV Cub described BoJack as “gut-wrenching and gut-busting as ever in season 3.”