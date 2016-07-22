Netflix’s ‘Bojack Horseman’ Renewed for Season Four

On the same day season three of animated comedy BoJack Horseman debuted on Netflix, the streaming network has announced that season four is in the works. The news came via the @BoJackHorseman Twitter account: “guys. season 4... it's happening! #ibingedtoohardlastnight #thankyoutomyfans #hopeyouarelovingseason3.”

Netflix did not provide specifics, such as when season four will debut. A Netflix representative did not respond to a query, on short notice, at presstime.

Will Arnett provides the voice for BoJack, a lonely and resentful talking horse lamenting that his acting career peaked a few decades before. His agent is voiced by Amy Sedaris, and his layabout housemate by Aaron Paul. The show finds dark humor in BoJack’s loneliness and in the often bizarre happenings inside Hollywood’s showbiz cocoon.

Season three has received mostly favorable reviews.