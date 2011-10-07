Netflix Strikes Multi-Year Licensing Deal with AMC

Netflix and AMC Networks announced a multi-year

licensing agreement in which prior seasons of AMC's The Walking Dead will be available exclusively to U.S. and Canada

Netflix members beginning Friday. The deal includes instant streaming of additional

seasons of The Walking Dead, as well

as future AMC and Sundance Channel programming just prior to the next season's

premieres.

Netflix has also acquired rights to select shows from across AMC's portfolio of networks, including IFC's Portlandia

and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of

Todd Margaret; WE tv's Braxton Family

Values, My Fair Wedding and Bridezillas; and Sundance Channel's All On The Line with Joe Zee and Girls Who Like Boys Who Like Boys. The

shows will also be made available on Netflix prior to the premieres of the

following season.

The agreement comes after Netflix's deal with Lionsgate in April, allowing the service to stream prior seasons of Mad Men in the U.S. and Latin America, along with earlier episodes of Breaking Bad.

"Netflix is already the streaming home of Mad Men and Breaking Bad in the U.S. and Latin America," said Ted Sarandos, chief

content officer, Netflix. "We are delighted to be in business directly with AMC

Networks. AMC's programming sensibilities have struck a chord with our members

and with the overall viewing public."

AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan added: "This

agreement supports the cable 'ecosystem' by making our content available to

Netflix nearly a year following the linear premiere, it brings our content to a

wider audience, and it provides additional revenue to support production of new

shows."