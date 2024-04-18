Netflix Shares First Peek at Long-Awaited ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’

Netflix has shared the first trailer from One Hundred Years of Solitude, a series based on the esteemed novel by Gabriel García Márquez. The streamer is on board for 16 episodes.

The series shoots in Colombia and Claudio Cataño, Jerónimo Barón, Marco González and Susana Morales are in the cast. It is filmed entirely in Spanish. Alex García López and Laura Mora direct.

No premiere date has been shared, other than the debut happening this year.

The novel was published in 1967. Netflix acquired the rights in 2019. At the time, Francisco Ramos, VP, Spanish Language Originals at Netflix, said, “We are incredibly honored to be entrusted with the first filmed adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, a timeless and iconic story from Latin America that we are thrilled to share with the world. We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform.”

The novel is about cousins José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán, who marry against their parents’ wishes and leave their village in search of a new home. Their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they name Macondo. “Several generations of the Buendía lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude,” according to Netflix.

Garcia Márquez won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982. He died in 2014 and his final novel Until August was released earlier this year.

Executive producers on the series are Diego Ramírez Schrempp, Juliana Flórez Luna, Andrés Calderón, Josep Amorós, Carolina Caicedo, Alex García López, Laura Mora, José Rivera, Rodrigo García and Gonzalo García Barcha.

Garcia and Garcia Barcha are the author’s sons. When the project was announced in 2019, Garcia said, “For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice. But in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides.”