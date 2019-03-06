Netflix to Adapt ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ to Series

Netflix will adapt the Gabriel Garcia Marquez novel One Hundred Years of Solitude to a Spanish-language TV series. Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, sons of the author, will be executive producers.

The book, a multi-generational story of a family in Colombia, was published in 1967 and has sold an estimated 50 million copies.

“We are incredibly honored to be entrusted with the first filmed adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, a timeless and iconic story from Latin America that we are thrilled to share with the world,” said Francisco Ramos, VP, Spanish-language originals for Netflix. “We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform.”

The show will be shot mainly in Colombia.

"For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice,” said Garcia. “But in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides.”