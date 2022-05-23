Netflix Shares First Eight Minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ Season Four

Netflix has shared the first eight minutes of the Stranger Things season four premiere on YouTube. The clip shows Dr. Brenner, who runs Hawkins National Laboratories, in 1979, four years before season one of the series was set.

A room in the lab facility is filled with children in hospital gowns, similar to what Eleven wears in her flashbacks set at the lab, practicing their supernatural powers on a variety of games.

Brenner then takes a boy known as Ten to a private room to experiment on him. The child can close his eyes and see what is happening elsewhere in the building, and what he sees troubles him deeply. Dr. Ellis and the child Six are dead, he says.

Brenner gets on the building intercom and is told, “Sir, we’ve got a situation.”

Children and workers alike appear to be dead throughout the facility, with blood everywhere.

As the trailer winds down, Brenner, played by Matthew Modine, is face to face with Eleven.

“What have you done?” he asks.

Season four begins on Netflix May 27.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven. Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and Noah Schnapp are also in the cast.

The Duffer Brothers created Stranger Things. ■