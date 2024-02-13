Netflix Plans Double-Barreled Upfront Experience for Buyers

At the Netflix Experience event in New York, media buyers can try their luck at ‘Squid Game’ (pictured).

Netflix is planning a two-pronged approach to its upfront presentation to media buyers and advertisers this year.

The streaming company, which is looking to expand its relatively new advertising business, intends to have its senior management make an in-person intimate first-look presentation during what historically was known as broadcast upfront week on May 15.

The next day, May 16, Netflix will take over Pier59 studios for a Netflix Experience that will let clients visit different rooms to find themselves in the upside down from Stranger Things, taste Netflix Bites, laugh at “Netflix Is a Joke” or attempt challenges from Squid Game.

Netflix’s ad business has been growing slowly as it works to sign up customers who want commercials in their programming.

Netflix launched its ad tier in November 2022. It planned it first upfront presentation last year at the Paris Theater, which it runs, but canceled because of concerns about disruptions caused by picketing members of the Writers Guild , who were on strike.

The company named new ad sales head Amy Reinhard in December and in January she said Netflix has more than 23 million global month active ad plan users.

Most other media companies are planning to hold their upfront presentations at traditional times in traditional places.