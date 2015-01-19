Netflix Orders Will Arnett Comedy

Netflix has ordered comedy series Flaked, starring Will Arnett. The network is scheduled to premiere the first eight episodes of the show in 2016.

Created by Arnett and Mark Chappell, Flaked tells the story of a phony guru in Venice, Calif. The series is executive produced by Arnett and Chappell as well as Ben Silverman, Peter Principato and Mitch Hurwitz. Netflix is producing the series with Electus and Principato-Young providing production services.

Netflix is set to premiere its next original comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt March 6. The digital service is also reported to be shooting a series that will follow up on the 2001 film comedy Wet Hot American Summer.

Arnett recently starred in The Millers, which was canceled in November by CBS.