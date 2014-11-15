CBS Cancels 'The Millers'

CBS has canceled The Millers. The second-season comedy will halt production following the completion of the episode currently being shot. A new episode will air Monday at 8:30 p.m., but it is unclear if or when additional episodes will air.

In its first season, airing after The Big Bang Theory on Thursday nights, The Millers had averaged a 2.7 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49. This season, the show was initially scheduled to return to its Thursday timeslot after the end of CBS’ Thursday Night Football package. But in late September CBS swapped the timeslots for Mom and The Millers, moving the latter to Monday nights. The Millers’ season premiere followed the last Monday night episode of Big Bang this season before that show moved back to Thursdays and drew a 2.2 rating. Subsequent episodes followed 2 Broke Girls and rated significantly lower. The most recent episode Monday night drew a series-low 1.5.

The Millers was the only freshman comedy from last season renewed by CBS for this season. The show is created and executive produced by Greg Garcia and is produced by CBS Television Studios.