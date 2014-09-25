CBS Temporarily Swaps ‘Mom,’ ‘The Millers’ Time Slots

CBS is shuffling the time slots of two of its returning comedies, as Mom and The Millers will swap spots for the remainder of 2014.

The network said Thursday that Mom will now air on Thursdays when that lineup premieres in late October following the end of Thursday Night Football’s run, and that The Millers will take Mom’s Monday spot.

Mom, which was scheduled to premiere next Monday at 8:30 behind The Big Bang Theory, will now debut on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 8:30 p.m., out of Big Bang, which will return to its Thursday spot after TNF wraps. The Millers will have its premiere date bumped up 10 days to Monday, Oct. 20, also airing out of The Big Bang Theory. That Oct. 20 date will be Big Bang’s last Monday episode; 2 Broke Girls returns to that time slot the following week.

The two sophomore sitcoms will return to their originally scheduled time slots in January.

For the next three weeks, CBS will air an encore episode of The Big Bang Theory at 8:30 p.m. Big Bang returned Sept. 22, airing back-to-back new episodes in the 8 p.m. hour, posting a huge 5.4 rating with adults 18-49 and over 18 million total viewers.