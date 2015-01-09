Report: 'Wet Hot American Summer' Becoming Netflix Series

Netflix is reportedly moving forward with plans for a series follow-up to the 2001 feature film Wet Hot American Summer. According to Deadline, the eight-episode comedy, featuring most of the show's original cast members, has already begun shooting.

Netflix declined to confirm that the series has been greenlit.

Directed by David Wain, the original Wet Hot American Summer film was written by Wain and Michael Showalter. The original cast included Showalter, Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Michael Ian Black, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Ken Marino and Molly Shannon.