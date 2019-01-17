Netflix Orders Season Two of 'The Kominsky Method'

The Kominsky Method, fresh off its win at the Golden Globes, will return for season two on Netflix. Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas star in the comedy, about an actor, Sandy Kominsky (played by Douglas), and his agent, Norman Newlander (Arkin), navigating their senior years in Los Angeles.

The show got the Golden Globe for best comedy earlier this month, and Douglas won for best actor in a comedy.

Chuck Lorre created The Kominsky Method, which premiered Nov. 16. The first season had eight episodes.

The series is written by Al Higgins, David Javerbaum and Lorre, who also directed the pilot. Lorre, Higgins and Douglas executive produce The Kominsky Method. Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. produces the show in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker are in the cast, and guest stars include Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment and Danny Devito.

Netflix shared the renewal news on YouTube, with Douglas and Arkin chatting about television and comedy in a restaurant. The streaming platform did not say when season two will start.