FX's 'The Americans' Wins Best Drama Golden Globe

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the Golden Globes from Beverly Hills Sunday. After some quips, Oh, star of Killing Eve on BBC America, saluted the “faces of change” in the audience, reflecting greater diversity in TV and film. “This moment is real,” Oh said. “Trust me, it is real.”

The night’s first award, for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy, went to Michael Douglas of The Kominsky Method on Netflix, Douglas’ fourth win.

“I can’t even imagine being in the same group,” Douglas said of his fellow nominees, then saluted creator Chuck Lorre. “Thank you for your exquisite work,” he said.

NBC aired the event live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Image 1 of 13 Samberg-Oh-Golden-Globes Image 2 of 13 Patricia-Clarkson-Globes-NBC Image 3 of 13 Ben-Whishaw-Golden-Globes-NBC Image 4 of 13 Patricia-Arquette-Golden-Globes-NBC Image 5 of 13 Darren-Criss-Golden-Globes-NBC Image 6 of 13 Rachel-Brosnahan-Golden-Globes-NBC Image 7 of 13 Michael-Douglas-Globes-NBC Image 8 of 13 Sandra-Oh-Globes-NBC Image 9 of 13 Richard-Madden-Golden-Globes-NBC Image 10 of 13 Carol-Burnett-Globes-NBC Image 11 of 13 Kominsky-Method-Golden-Globes-NBC Image 12 of 13 Assassination-Gianni-Versace-Golden-Globes-NBC Image 13 of 13 Americans-Golden-Globes-NBC

Best actor in a drama went to Richard Madden of Netflix’s Bodyguard. “I didn’t see this coming at all,” said the Scotsman. Madden saluted the show’s brain trust. “Thanks for trusting me to do it,” he said.

Best TV drama went to The Americans on FX. Executive producer Joel Fields saluted “The best crew in the universe.” Exec producer Joe Weisberg credited “The whole amazing team at FX—you loved and nurtured this show,” said Weisberg. “We love you guys.”

The Americans beat out Bodyguard, Homecoming, Killing Eve and Pose.

Best supporting actor in a drama went to Ben Whishaw of A Very English Scandal on Amazon Prime. “I had such a wonderful time making this,” he said. “I am so honored.”

He thanked the BBC for making the “idiosyncratic and powerful work,” and Hugh Grant for his “exquisite performance” in it.

Best actress in a limited series was given to Patricia Arquette from Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, with series director Ben Stiller giving out the award alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. Arquette called Stiller “a dream come true for actors.” She saluted the series’ hair and makeup department for being “as much a part of my character as I contributed.”

To co-star Benicio del Toro, she said, “Oh my god, your choices are incredible!”

The first annual Carol Burnett Award went to, yes, Carol Burnett, as Steve Carell presented. She spoke of watching films, and then television, with her grandmother as a child, and dreamed of being one of the performers who made people laugh.

“I’m really gobsmacked by this,” she said, dedicating the award to “all those who made my dreams come true.”

Best actress in a drama was given to Sandra Oh from BBC America’s Killing Eve. She emotionally saluted her parents in the audience, and singled out Phoebe Waller-Bridge and other exec producers on the series. “Thank you so much,” Oh said. “I’m so grateful.”

Best actress in a supporting role was won by Patricia Clarkson of HBO’s Sharp Objects, her first win. “Every single person who worked on this miniseries, I thank you with all my heart,” she said.

Clarkson named Jean Marc Vallee, director. “You demanded everything of me except sex, which is exactly how it should be,” said Clarkson.

Best actor in a limited series went to Darren Criss, converting his first nomination into a win. He starred in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss thanked his fellow nominees for their inspiration, and Ryan Murphy, Fox and FX for making him “feel like I made varsity this year.”

He credited cast and crew alike for creating a “fun place to do some not so fun things.”

Jeff Bridges picked up the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his contribution to the entertainment world, which he called “a wonderful honor.”

Best actress in a comedy was given to Rachel Brosnahan for her work on Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She credited HFPA for being “some of the first people to celebrate this show.”

Brosnahan also mentioned “our incredible village,” led by creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, and featuring a large number of women in leadership roles.

The Kominsky Method got top comedy. Chuck Lorre called the award “spectacular” and an “extraordinary acknowledgment.”

He admitted to some nerves. “I’ve been doing this a long time and I’m up here trembling like a leaf,” said Lorre.

He thanked Netflix numerous times.

Best limited series was awarded to The Assassination of Gianni Versace on FX.

“Thanks to Fox and FX for supporting disruptive television,” said executive producer Brad Simpson, who mentioned that Versace was out at a time that it was very difficult to be so.