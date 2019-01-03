‘Killing Eve’ Season Two Premieres on BBC America April 7

Hot drama Killing Eve returns on BBC America for season two Sunday, April 7. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their roles as M16 operative Eve and psychopath assassin Villanelle, respectively.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge executive produces.

The show is about two women, bound by a mutual obsession and a brutal act. When season two starts, Villanelle has disappeared, and Eve is reeling, with no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does, but is not the only person looking for her.

BBC America is a joint venture between BBC Studios and AMC Networks.

“Killing Eve is picking up exactly 36 heart-thumping seconds after the events of the season finale,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Entertainment Networks. “This new season is packed with superlative performances and is as twisty, subversive, darkly funny, nerve-wracking and pleasurable as our fans could desire.”

Oh, Comer and Fiona Shaw are cast regulars. Additions include Nina Sosanya and Edward Bluemel in regular roles, and Julian Barratt, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Shannon Tarbet as guest stars.

The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings. It is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci and lead writer Emerald Fennell.

Killing Eve is nominated for a best drama Golden Globe.