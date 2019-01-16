‘Office’ Alums Team Up on Netflix’s ‘Space Force’

Steve Carell, Greg Daniels and Howard Klein, all veterans of The Office, are reunited for the Netflix comedy Space Force. Netflix describes the series as a workplace comedy “centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services… Space Force.”

Carell is co-creator and will star and executive produce.

Daniels, whose credits also include King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation, along with developing The Office in the U.S., is co-creator, showrunner and exec producer.

Klein, co-founder of 3 Arts Entertainment and an executive producer on The Office, is executive producing Space Force as well.

The Office aired on NBC 2005-2013.