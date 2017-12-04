Netflix to Make 6th Season of 'House of Cards'

Netflix has reached an agreement to make a sixth and final season of its hit House of Cards.



Production of the series was suspended after star Kevin Spacey was removed because of accusations of sexual harassment and other improper behavior.



Related: Spacey Impeached by Netflix After Sexual Harassment Charges



Speaking at the UBS Media Conference in New York Monday, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said he could make an announcement about being able to bring the popular show to a conclusion.



Sarandos said there would be eight episodes and that they would be produced in 2018.



"We are excited about being able to bring some closure for the fans," Sarandos said.



He added that the agreement would benefit the 2,000 people in Baltimore who have worked on the show.