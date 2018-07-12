Netflix Leads in Emmy Nominations

The Television Academy announced the nominees for 2018 Emmys, and Netflix led all networks with 112 nominations, ahead of HBO’s 108 and NBC’s 78. HBO’s Game of Thrones has the most nominations among series (22), followed by HBO’s Westworld (21) and NBC’s Saturday Night Live (21).

Outstanding drama is between HBO’s Game of Thrones and Westworld, Netflix’s The Crown and Stranger Things, FX’s The Americans, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This Is Us.

Outstanding comedy is between HBO’s Barry, Silicon Valley and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix’s Glow and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, FX’s Atlanta and ABC’s Black-ish.

“This year’s nominations continue to represent increased diversity and inclusion in front of the camera,” said Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington. “There is a wealth of new and returning programs that reflect so many of today’s critical issues.”

Lead actress in a comedy series has Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure, Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pamela Adlon of FX’s Better Things, Allison Janney of CBS’ Mom, Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish and Lily Tomlin of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

Lead actor in a comedy is between Bill Hader of Barry, Ted Danson of NBC’s The Good Place, Larry David of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Anthony Anderson of Black-ish, Donald Glover of Atlanta and William H. Macy of Showtime’s Shameless.

Lead actress in a drama features Claire Foy of The Crown, Tatiana Maslany of BBC America’s Orphan Black, Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale, Sandra Oh of BBC America’s Killing Eve, Keri Russell of The Americans and Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld.

Lead actor in a drama is between Jason Bateman of Netflix’s Ozark, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia of This Is Us, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright of Westworld and Matthew Rhys of The Americans.

The 70th Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17 on NBC. Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will co-host and Lorne Michaels produces.

Lead actress in a limited series or movie has Jessica Biel of USA’s The Sinner, Laura Dern of HBO’s The Tale, Michelle Dockery of Netflix’s Godless, Regina King of Netflix’s Seven Seconds, Edie Falco of NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders and Sarah Paulson of FX’s American Horror Story.

Lead actor in a limited series features Antonio Banderas of Nat Geo’s Genius: Picasso, Darren Criss of FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Benedict Cumberbatch of Showtime’s Patrick Melrose, Jeff Daniels of Hulu’s The Looming Tower, John Legend of NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live and Jesse Plemons of Netflix’s USS Callister (Black Mirror).

Best supporting actress in a drama is between Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski of The Handmaid’s Tale, Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things, Lena Headey of Game of Thrones and Vanessa Kirby of Westworld.

Best supporting actor features Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones, Joseph Fiennes of The Handmaid’s Tale, David Harbour of Stranger Things, Mandy Patinkin of Showtime’s Homeland and Matt Smith from The Crown.

Best supporting actress in a comedy features Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon of Saturday Night Live, Zazie Beetz of Atlanta, Alex Borstein from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Betty Gilpin from Glow, Laurie Metcalf from ABC’s Roseanne and Megan Mullally of NBC’s Will & Grace.

Best supporting actor in a comedy has Sara Bareilles of NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Penelope Cruz of The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Adina Porter of American Horror Story, Merritt Weaver of Godless and Letitia Wright from Black Museum (Black Mirror).

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie features Jeff Daniels in Godless, Brandon Victor Dixon in Jesus Christ Superstar Live, John Leguizamo of Paramount Network’s Waco, Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez and Finn Wittrock from The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Michael Stuhlbarg from The Looming Tower.

Top limited series has TNT’s The Alienist, FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Nat Geo’s Genius: Picasso, Netflix’s Godless and Showtime’s Patrick Melrose.

Top television movie features HBO’s Fahrenheit 451, Paterno and The Tale, Lifetime’s Flint and Netflix’s USS Callister (Black Mirror).

Best reality competition program is between CBS’ The Amazing Race, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior and The Voice, Lifetime’s Project Runway, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race and Bravo’s Top Chef.

Reality host is between W. Kamau Bell of CNN’s United Shades of America, Ellen Degeneres of NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games, RuPaul from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn from Project Runway and Jane Lynch of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night.

Variety talk series has Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Variety sketch series features truTV’s At Home with Amy Sedaris, Comedy Central’s Drunk History, Hulu’s I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, IFC’s Portlandia, NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Tracey Ullman’s Show.

For all Emmy nominations, visit emmys.com.