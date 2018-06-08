FX Renews Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’

FX has ordered a third season of comedy Atlanta. The series is produced by FX Productions. Created by Donald Glover, Atlanta is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai.

“Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions. “With Atlanta Robbin’ Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

In recently concluded Atlanta Robbin’ Season, two cousins work in the Atlanta music scene. Earn Marks (Donald Glover) is a manager trying to get his cousin’s rap career going. Alfred Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) is the new hot rapper, known as Paper Boi. Darius (Lakeith Lee Stanfield) is Alfred’s right-hand man and Van (Zazie Beetz) is the mother of Earn’s daughter.