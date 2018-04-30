Colin Jost, Michael Che to Host the Emmys

Colin Jost and Michael Che, anchors of “Weekend Update” and co-head writers on Saturday Night Live, have been named co-hosts of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. The telecast will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

The Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles Monday, Sept. 17 from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on NBC.

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment.

Jost and Che began their tenure on “Weekend Update” in 2014. Jost started at SNL as a writer in 2005. Che came on board in 2013. Each was named a co-head writer in December 2017.

“We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact,” said Jost and Che.

Nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Thursday, July 12, from the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center.

“We are elated that Colin Jost and Michael Che will bring their hilarious collective talents to hosting this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Hayma Washington, Television Academy chairman and CEO. "They have an amazing onscreen rapport and we are delighted to begin working with them along with the entire NBC team.”