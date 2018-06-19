FX Leads TCA Awards Nominations

FX topped all cable, broadcast networks and streaming services in TCA Awards nominations, the Television Critics Association said Tuesday (June 19).

FX drew 10 nominations to lead the pack, followed by Netflix, which drew nine nominations, and NBC, which earned eight nods. BBC America, HBO, PBS/PBS Kids, Hulu, Amazon, CBS/CBS All Access, Starz, Showtime and Disney Channel/Disney Junior all received multiple nominations.

The TCA Awards celebrate the top series, producers and performances of the 2017-18 season as selected by the media organization’s membership of more than 200 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada.

BBC America’s freshman series Killing Eve was the most nominated show, with five nods, followed by the final season of FX’s The Americans, which drew four nominations. FX’s Atlanta, NBC's The Good Place, Hulu’s TheHandmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel all garnered three nominations each, according to the TCA.

"The success of shows like Killing Eve and The Americans and Barry all underline what a killer year this was for TV," said Daniel Fienberg, TCA president and TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "It's an exciting time for television, and the TCA Awards nominations show how much great programming there is and how it can be found anywhere and for every audience.”

Comedian Robin Thede, host of BET’s late night series The Rundown With Robin Thede, will host the 34th annual TCA Awards ceremony, which will take place Aug. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 2018 TCA Awards nominations are as follows:

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" – BBC America

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" – FX

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" – Hulu

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" – BBC America

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans" – FX

Keri Russell, "The Americans" – FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" – FX

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" – The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" – Amazon

Ted Danson, "The Good Place" – NBC

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Bill Hader, "Barry" – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

"Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" – CNN

"60 Minutes" – CBS

"Blue Planet 2" – BBC America

"The Rachel Maddow Show" – MSNBC

"The Vietnam War" – PBS

"Wild Wild Country" – Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

"The Great British Baking Show" – PBS

"Nailed It!" – Netflix

"Project Runway" – Lifetime

"Queer Eye" – Netflix

"RuPaul's Drag Race" – VH1

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" – PBS Kids

"Elena of Avalor" – Disney Channel

"Muppet Babies" – Disney Junior

"Odd Squad" – PBS Kids

"Sesame Street" – HBO

"Sofia the First" – Disney Junior

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" – TBS

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" – ABC

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" – HBO

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" – NBC

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" – CBS

"Saturday Night Live" – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

"Alias Grace" – Netflix

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" – FX

"Howards End" – Starz

"Patrick Melrose" – Showtime

"The Tale" – HBO

"Twin Peaks: The Return" – Showtime

Outstanding New Program

"Barry" – HBO

"Counterpart" – Starz

"GLOW" – Netflix

"Killing Eve" – BBC America

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" – Amazon

"Mindhunter" – Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

"The Americans" – FX

"The Crown" – Netflix

"The Good Fight" – CBS All Access

"The Handmaid's Tale" – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

"Killing Eve" – BBC America

"This Is Us" – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

"Atlanta" – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

"Barry" – HBO

"GLOW" – Netflix

"The Good Place" – NBC

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" – Amazon

Program of the Year

"One Day at a Time" – Netflix

"The Americans" – FX

"Atlanta" – FX

"The Good Place" – NBC

"The Handmaid's Tale" – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

"Killing Eve" – BBC America

"This Is Us" – NBC