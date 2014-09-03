Netflix Acquires 'Gotham' Rights

Netflix has acquired subscription video on-demand syndication rights to Fox’s forthcoming drama Gotham in the U.S. and internationally, the digital service announced Tuesday. Under the agreement, Netflix will be SVOD home to the Warner Bros.-produced series in all territories in which the company operates.

Season one of Gotham, which premieres on Fox Sept. 22, will be available for Netflix subscriber to stream in 2015.

"In this era of new business models and expanding windows, this is an unprecedented deal for our company and our industry," said Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution president Jeffrey R. Schlesinger. "While we typically license our programming country by country, we have licensed this very special series to Netflix on a multi-territory basis.”

Gotham is the second major broadcast drama acquisition for Netflix in as many weeks. The company confirmed Aug. 28 that it had acquired Sony Pictures TV-produced NBC series The Blacklist. The deal is believe to cost Netflix $1.5-2 million per episode.

“Gotham is the most anticipated new series of the fall season and we are thrilled to offer it to our members around the world,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “The Batman origin story is sure to have massive global appeal so it is fitting that, along with Warner Television, we have created a new model for distributing a show that international and domestic audiences will love.”