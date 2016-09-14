Off-Net Sitcom 'Mom' Sold in 92% of Country Ahead of Fall 2017 Debut

Off-network sitcom Mom has been sold to TV stations covering 92% of the country ahead of its fall 2017 syndication debut, said Ken Werner, president, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution on Wednesday.

Tribune is the launch group for the show, executive produced by Chuck Lorre and his team. Additional station groups picking up the show include Nexstar, Media General, Tegna, Meredith, Hearst, Raycom, CBS, Gray and more.

“Stations across the country moved quickly to secure the off-net rights to Mom. In two short months we have reached 92% clearance. Stations responded with enthusiasm to Chuck Lorre’s track record of success, the lack of multi-cam sitcoms in the pipeline and the quality of this proven performer in first-run and repeats,” said Werner in a statement.

Mom stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney as a daughter and mother who are both in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The show is executive produced by Lorre, who also is the creative force behind The Big Bang Theory,Two and a Half Men and Mike & Molly, all of which have been quite profitable in syndication.

Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Nick Bakay are executive producers for Mom, while Gemma Baker is co-executive producer.