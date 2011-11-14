Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Host 'Live! With Kelly'

Actor Neil Patrick Harris will join Kelly Ripa as guest

cohost of Live! with Kelly for a

week of shows, Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

The How I Met Your

Mother star has filled in for Regis Philbin before on multiple occasions.

Harris follows Jerry Seinfeld

as the second guest cohost for the morning program after Philbin's last show

on Nov. 18. Seinfeld will host Nov. 21-23.

Guests stopping by Live!

during Harris' turn include Betty White, Maya Rudolph, Marcia Cross, Molly

Sims, Angie Harmon and Kristen Johnson.