Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Host 'Live! With Kelly'
Actor Neil Patrick Harris will join Kelly Ripa as guest
cohost of Live! with Kelly for a
week of shows, Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.
The How I Met Your
Mother star has filled in for Regis Philbin before on multiple occasions.
Harris follows Jerry Seinfeld
as the second guest cohost for the morning program after Philbin's last show
on Nov. 18. Seinfeld will host Nov. 21-23.
Guests stopping by Live!
during Harris' turn include Betty White, Maya Rudolph, Marcia Cross, Molly
Sims, Angie Harmon and Kristen Johnson.
