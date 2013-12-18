NBCU's 'Meredith Vieira' Cleared in 85% of U.S.

The Meredith Vieira Show is now sold in more than 85% of the country for its fall 2014 debut, said NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution on Wednesday.

New station groups to the line-up include Dispatch, Belo, Nexstar, Bonten, Mission, Local, Citadel, Media General, Block, News Press Gazette and Sarkes Tarzian. These stations join NBC Owned Television Stations, Hearst and other previously announced station groups that will launch the talk show next fall.