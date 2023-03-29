NBCUniversal’s California Stations Offer MLB Special on FAST Channels

NBCUniversal Local’s free, ad-supported streaming news channels Noticias Telemundo California, NBC Los Angeles News and NBC San Diego News are behind the bilingual Major League Baseball special California Opening Day 2023. It premieres March 30 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

The one-hour show is a joint production between KNBC-KVEA Los Angeles and KNSD-KUAN San Diego, with contributions from KNTV-KSTS San Francisco and NBC Sports Bay Area. It will offer season previews for the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, including news, analysis, reporting and interviews.

Mario Solis, KNBC sports anchor, hosts. KVEA sports anchor Saul Rodriguez, KNBC anchor and reporter Jonathan Gonzalez, KNSD sports anchor Derek Togerson and KUAN anchor Rigo Villalobos are among the on-air talent that will appear in the special.

Noticias Telemundo California can be watched on Samsung TV Plus and The Roku Channel. NBC Los Angeles News is on Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Roku and Xumo Play. NBC San Diego News is on Samsung TV Plus, Rookie and Xumo Play.

NBCU Local’s FAST channel portfolio includes 11 NBC local news channels, four Telemundo regional news channels and LX News. ■