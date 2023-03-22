Local News From Telemundo Stations To Stream on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung users will get local news in Spanish from Telemundo stations.

Local news from NBCUniversal’s Telemundo stations will be streaming to users of Samsung TV Plus, the companies said.

Full-time channels Noticias Telemundo California and Noticias Telemundo Florida began streaming Wednesday.

Noticias Telemundo Noreste (Northeast) and Noticias Telemundo Texas are expected to launch in April.

We’re proud to expand our partnership with Samsung and bring our premium Spanish-language local news from Telemundo stations to Samsung TV Plus users,” said Matt Schnaars, president, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “As we continue to grow NBCUniversal’s footprint in the FAST landscape, we recognize the diversity of NBCUniversal viewers, the importance of local news programming and are committed to offering premium content that resonates with Hispanic audiences everywhere.”

The Telemundo channels are the first dedicated to local Spanish-language news on Samsung TV Plus.

“As Telemundo stations continue to lead the industry as the only premium Spanish-language local news FAST channels in the streaming space, we are excited to make our Telemundo stations’ best-in-class journalism and content available to reach millions of Samsung TV Plus users and introduce new audiences to our best-in-class news and programming,” said Ozzie Martinez, executive VP of Multiplatform News, Original Programming and Standards, Telemundo Station Group.

Samsung TV Plus already stream local news from NBCU stations NBCU has also created national streaming channels NBC News Now and Dateline 24/7. ■