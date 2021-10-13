NBCUniversal Promotes Content Distribution Execs to Senior VPs

NBCUniversal promoted content distribution executives Monica Williams and Matt Farina to senior VP.

Williams becomes senior VP of digital production and operations. Farina will be senior VP of digital product partnerships and programming.

Both execs had been VPs. They will continue to lead their teams and will continue to report to Matt Bond, chairman, NBCUniversal Content Distribution.

“Monica and Matt lead teams that work across NBCUniversal and our industry partners to deliver best-in-class experiences that are driving the future of video viewership,” Bond said. “These are well-deserved promotions and I look forward to the continued innovation that each of their groups will continue to bring to bear.”

Williams joined NBCU in 2005 and had been in the content distribution organization since 2011. She started her career as an intern in the Early Identification Program at General Electric, which owned NBCU before Comcast.

Farina joined NBCU’s advertising sales and client partnership division in 2010 and moved to content distribution in 2014. Earlier he wired at Entertainment One.