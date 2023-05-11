NBCUniversal Pitches Comscore, Innovid for Local Ad Deals

NBCUniversal said it will transact advertising sales deals across the 31 local markets where it owns NBC and Telemundo stations using Comscore as currency.

NBCU will also be using InnovidXP to provide ad clients with new impact and attribution metrics.

The shift to Comscore from Nielsen will enable stations and local advertisers to shift from using age and gender-based demographics to advanced audience targeting, NBCU said.

“Comscore’s near census level data, fast 48-hour delivery speed, sophisticated advanced audience tools, consistency, and more granular scaled data, will help our advertisers to better optimize and reach their most valuable audiences,” said Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president, commercial operations for the NBC owned stations,, in a blog post. .

“Recently, Comscore has received the support of several agency partners including Magna and Dentsu, who are already doing deals through this incredible technology. Getting counting right is table stakes as we continue to move beyond historical models focused exclusively on exposure and reach, and increasingly embrace models that help our advertisers understand outcomes,” Comerford said.

NBCU has been among the media companies that has been most aggressive in finding alternatives to Nielsen for national measurement. NBCU has said it plans to transact using iSpot.TV in some upfront deals this year.

Last year, NBCU certified Comscore as a currency partner for local media.

NBCU will continue to use Nielsen as currency if buyers prefer Nielsen..

With Comscore and InnovidXP, NBCU said it can support local marketers and provide real-time data-driven privacy-minded insights.

It can also gauge in-flight campaign efficiency, effectiveness and frequency, as well as media and creative performance and return on investment.