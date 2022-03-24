NBCUniversal Names Carrie Stimmel Chief Growth Officer for Olympics & Paralympics

Carrie Stimmel was named chief growth officer, Olympics & Paralympics at NBCUniversal’s Advertising & Partnerships unit.

Stimmel, who had been executive VP, advertising and partnerships at NBCU, wlll be responsible for finding innovative ways to monetize NBCU’s Olympic and Paralympic business , including media and sponsorship sales for Team USA and LA 2028.

Josh Noval (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

She will report to Dan Lovinger, who was named president, advertising and partnerships responsible for NBCU’s business relationship with the games earlier this year.

Also: NBCU Touts New Metrics for Ads During Olympic Games

NBCU also named Josh Noval senior VP, Olympics & Paralympics He had been a VP and also will report to Lovinger.

“Carrie’s passion, expertise and advocacy for the Olympics and Paralympics business brings tremendous value to our team, our clients and our partners,” said Lovinger. “I am excited for Carrie to lead our efforts as we redefine, innovate and strengthen our existing partnerships and set us up for success in our upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Before joining NBCU, Stimmel was VP, network sales ast Univision and was a VP for sales at Nickelodeon.

“NBCUniversal content brings families and friends together to inform, entertain and shape the world,” said Stimmel. ,. “I am more than thrilled to take on this role and reimagine the possibilities for the upcoming Olympic Games. We are all excited to come together, celebrate the athletes and shine a light on what the Olympic movement means to our viewers, our community and our partners alike.”

Noval has 18 year’s experience in Olympic sales and marketing with NBC since the Athens Olympics in 2004. ■