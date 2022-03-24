NBCUniversal Names Carrie Stimmel Chief Growth Officer for Olympics & Paralympics
By Jon Lafayette published
Josh Noval promoted to senior VP, Olympics and Paralympics
Carrie Stimmel was named chief growth officer, Olympics & Paralympics at NBCUniversal’s Advertising & Partnerships unit.
Stimmel, who had been executive VP, advertising and partnerships at NBCU, wlll be responsible for finding innovative ways to monetize NBCU’s Olympic and Paralympic business, including media and sponsorship sales for Team USA and LA 2028.
She will report to Dan Lovinger, who was named president, advertising and partnerships responsible for NBCU’s business relationship with the games earlier this year.
Also: NBCU Touts New Metrics for Ads During Olympic Games
NBCU also named Josh Noval senior VP, Olympics & Paralympics He had been a VP and also will report to Lovinger.
“Carrie’s passion, expertise and advocacy for the Olympics and Paralympics business brings tremendous value to our team, our clients and our partners,” said Lovinger. “I am excited for Carrie to lead our efforts as we redefine, innovate and strengthen our existing partnerships and set us up for success in our upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.”
Before joining NBCU, Stimmel was VP, network sales ast Univision and was a VP for sales at Nickelodeon.
“NBCUniversal content brings families and friends together to inform, entertain and shape the world,” said Stimmel. ,. “I am more than thrilled to take on this role and reimagine the possibilities for the upcoming Olympic Games. We are all excited to come together, celebrate the athletes and shine a light on what the Olympic movement means to our viewers, our community and our partners alike.”
Noval has 18 year’s experience in Olympic sales and marketing with NBC since the Athens Olympics in 2004. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.