For NBCU Trio, Four More Years

Daytime For Many Stations will continue

to be defined by NBC Universal’s trio of so-called

“conflict talk” shows—Maury, Jerry Springer and

Steve Wilkos—through September 2014. Tribune, Sinclair

and Hearst have renewed the three shows, bringing each’s

national clearance to more than 50% and assuring that all

three will remain on the air for the next four years.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Maury,

Jerry and Steve,” said Sean Compton, Tribune Broadcasting’

president of programming and entertainment, in

a statement. “Each show has delivered significant ratings

growth on a year-to-year basis and continues to drive big

revenue increases for the Tribune stations. These shows

serve our viewers and advertisers very well.”

All three shows are up year-to-year in households and

young women. Maury, starring 71-year-old host Maury

Povich, is currently the fifth-ranked syndicated talk show,

tying Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres in the week ended

Oct. 3. Season-to-date, Maury is averaging a 1.9 live plus

seven day rating among households, according to Nielsen

Media Research, up 12% from last year.

Maury also performs well among daytime’s key female

demographics, improving 8% from last year among women

18-34 and 8% among women 25-54. Maury is daytime’s

top talker among young women, tying CBS Television Distribution’s

Oprah for first place among women 18-34.

Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos, a

Springer spin-off hosted by Springer’s

former security guy, are at a 1.3

live plus seven day household average,

tied for eighth place among

talkers. Wilkos is showing growth, improving by 18%

among households, 33% among young women, and 14%

among both women 18-49 and women 25-54. Springer, in

its 20th season, has grown 18% among households and

17% among young women. The show is flat among women

18-49 and 25-54, and is slightly edged out among total

viewers by Wilkos, now in its fourth season.

“These shows are fun, and they are consistent,” says

Barry Wallach, president of NBC Universal Domestic Television

Distribution. “They’ve been on the same stations for

a long time, and people know where to find them.”

E-mail comments to palbiniak@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter: @PaigeA