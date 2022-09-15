NBCU Telemundo Launches Hispanic Heritage Campaign To Inspire Latinos

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises said it is launching a new Hispanic Heritage Month campaign using the slogan "Be The Next Story Told" to inspire a new generation of Hispanics.

Like last year’s effort, the new campaign will run in English and Spanish across the entire portfolio.

Burger King, Expedia and Popeye’s have signed up as the campaign’s initial sponsors.

The campaign features high achieving Hispanics — singers, comedians, TV journalists, athletes, doctors and teachers — exhorting viewers to strive to be future role models.

“As we honor our heritage and the countless contributions of Hispanic leaders to date, we’re also looking to the future, championing the next generation of Latinos shaping America’s story,” said Mónica Gil, chief administrative and marketing officer of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “In giving the spotlight to our community, we want all generations of Hispanics to push forward by writing their own narrative. For a second year in a row, we’re spearheading an important conversation across the entire NBCUniversal family and inviting audiences everywhere to join us in celebrating our Hispanic culture and community – past, present, and future.”

The campaign starts Thursday morning on NBC’s Today show an Telemundo’s Hoy Día. Later in the day the campaign will aim for maximum exposure with a social media roadblock and an on-air roadblock during prime time.

George Lopez is among the familiar faces in the campaign (Image credit: NBCU Telemundo)

Well-known faces in the first commercial include actress Kate del Castillo; The Voice’s singer and coach Camila Cabello; singer Camilo; sports anchor Andrés Cantor; actor and comedian George Lopez; WWE superstar Damian Priest; and journalists Julio Vaqueiro, Tom Llamas, and Morgan Radford.

The bi-lingual campaign was developed by Telemundo’s marketing team.

NBCUniversal will feature an entire month of special programming, curated content, and broadcast, digital, and social initiatives on its news, sports and kids channels, Peacock, local TV stations and Telemundo. ■