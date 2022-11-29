NBCU Telemundo Donating 2,000 Laptops to Latino Youths

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is donating 2,000 laptops to Hispanic youth and community organizations as part of its World Cup-themed El Campeón En Ti campaign.

Telemundo is working with the U.S. Soccer Federation on the efforts, as well as parent company Comcast, which has committed $1 billion to advance digital equality with its Project Up program.

“In today’s digital-first world, it’s more important than ever for young Latinos to have the technology and connectivity required to learn, communicate, and maximize their potential,” said Christina Kolbjornsen, senior VP of corporate and external affairs, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We’re pleased to work with valuable organizations like the U.S. Soccer Foundation as we continue to bring critical technology resources to inspire Latino youths to nurture and unleash their inner champion.”

Comcast and Telemundo will also be jointly promoting the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households with a credit of up to $30 a month towards broadband internet service.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to close the digital divide for millions of Hispanics,” said Broderick Johnson, executive VP, public policy and executive VP, digital equity, Comcast Corporation. “By combining free laptops with the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, we can ensure that more households get connected to all that the Internet has to offer for education, jobs, healthcare, and so much more.” ■