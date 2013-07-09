NBCU to Take Out Meredith Vieira for Fall 2014

Updated: July 9, 2013, 1:17 p.m. PT

NBCUniversal will launch The Meredith Vieira Show next

fall, said NBC Broadcasting chairman Ted Harbert on Tuesday. An announcement that the show has been picked up by NBC's ten owned-and-operated stations is expected to be coming shortly.

The show will star Vieira, who also will serve as an

executive producer. NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution will produce and

distribute.

"All of us at NBCU are so excited about this new show

with Meredith," said Harbert in a statement. "She creates an instant

connection with audiences with her smart, quick-witted and down-to-earth style.

This entertaining and substantive show will be a great way to reach her loyal

daytime fans as well as new ones who will discover why Meredith is one of

America's most loved television personalities."

Taped in New York on a set that resembles Vieira's home --

complete with her actual furniture and family photos -- The Meredith Vieira

Show will be a multi-segmented hour. The multiple-Emmy-winning Vieira has

had a long career in broadcasting, including serving as a journalist on CBS' 60

Minutes, host of ABC's The View, anchor of NBC's Today and

host of Disney/ABC's syndicated game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

"As a journalist on Today and 60 Minutes,

I learned how to really listen to people and help give them a voice. On The

View, I unleashed my own opinionated self and discovered the empowerment

that comes with sometimes heated, but always respectful, discussion. And on Millionaire,

I relished the joy of changing people's lives while having pure fun," said

Vieira in a statement. "All of these experiences, along with being a wife

and mom, have led me here because they all share one common denominator... this

fundamental need we have to connect with and find inspiration in each other.

"Each day, I hope to accomplish what I call the three

H's: Heat, Heart and Humor," said Vieira. "And speaking of the heart,

I want to thank my husband, Richard, and kids, Ben, Gabe and Lily for strongly

encouraging me to take this incredible opportunity... or else they really just

want to get me out of the house."

Vieira currently serves as a special

correspondent for NBC News, working on Today, NBC Nightly News

and the Olympics. She hosted Millionaire through this season, cedingthat role this fall to Cedric the Entertainer.