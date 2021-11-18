NBCU Says 100 Companies Participated in Its Measurement RFP Process

NBCUniversal said that more than 100 companies participated its request for proposal process seeking new approaches to measuring viewing of content and impact of advertising.

The RFPs are being evaluated, NBCU said, and potential partners will be contracted after the start of the new year.

NBCU shared a full list of the companies participating in the process, broken down into six categories: audience measurement, audience verification, brand measurement, incrementality measurement, sales impacts (category-specific) and multi-touch attribution.

In the audience measurement category, the participants included Nielsen, Comscore, iSpot.TV, VideoAmp, 605, TVSquared and Moat. Many companies participate in more than one category.

“We did not expect the level of response we received. We thought we were casting a wide net by asking 50 companies to reply, but to-date we have received over 100 responses and counting,” said Kelly Abcarian, NBCU’s executive VP of measurement & impact for advertising and partnerships in a note to participants.

“We are truly at the precipice of the most exciting yet transformational time in measurement and impact analysis for our industry. We have challenged the status quo and are working to create a more transparent measurement evaluation framework that is not only trusted but interoperable,” Abcarian said. “But as with any major innovation, to achieve such a goal takes time … and quite honestly, more time than we anticipated, given the outpouring of options.” ■