NBCU’s Conde, ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ Hosts Estefan, De Molina, AT&T/DirecTV to Be Honored at Hispanic TV Summit

NBCUniversal International Group’s Cesar Conde, Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina, cohosts of Univision’s El Gordo y la Flaca, and AT&T/DirecTV will be honored at the 14th annual Hispanic Television Summit on Oct. 20.

Conde, who is chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, will receive the inaugural Executive Leadership in Hispanic Television & Video award. Estefan and de Molina will be honored for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television. AT&T/DirecTV will be feted with the Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television & Video award.

“The Hispanic Television Summit has honored some of the most prestigious names in the industry–from individuals like boxing champion and entrepreneur Oscar De La Hoya, news anchors like María Elena Salinas, Jorge Ramos, telenovela actress and host Lucero, and soccer sportscaster Andrés Cantor to organizations like Major League Soccer, Comcast, Dish, and Verizon,” said Louis Hillelson, VP, group publisher of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. “We are excited to add four new names to the esteemed list.”

The event, which is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television & Video Week, is slated for Oct. 20, 2016 at the Grand Hyatt in NYC.

Conde, Estefan, de Molina and AT&T/DirecTV will be honored during a luncheon and awards ceremony.

For more information go to hispanictvsummit.com