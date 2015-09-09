Telemundo’s Lucero to Receive Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic TV

Telemundo host and telenovela star Lucero will receive the 2015 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television at the 13th annual Hispanic Television Summit.

The summit will be held Oct. 22 at the Park Central Hotel in New York.

The award recognizes Lucero’s professional and personal impact on the TV industry for Hispanic viewers. She is the first telenovela star to be honored with the award.

Lucero joined Telemundo in 2015 as host of reality series Yo Soy El Artista and will star in an upcoming telenovela. She has starred in several telenovelas, including Alborada, which earned her an Emmy.

“Lucero is a true icon who has been successful in multiple areas of entertainment, crossed cultural boundaries and won legions of fans,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher, Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News. “Lucero continues to be one of the most prolific stars in the history of the telenovela in an era when the genre is gaining popularity with English speaking audiences.”

The Hispanic Television Summit is part of New York City Television Week, which also includes The Next TV Summit & Expo, The Content Show, Advanced Advertising and the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

