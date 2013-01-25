NBCU Renews 'Trisha Goddard' for Second Season

Trisha Goddard,

from NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution, has been renewed for a second

season in national syndication, following fellow NBCU talker Steve Harvey.

The talk show has already been renewed in over 85% of the

U.S. and, since its debut in September 2012, has been upgraded to major markets including Philadelphia, Boston,

Detroit, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

During the November 2012 sweep, Trisha Goddard's viewership increased 23% compared to its premiere,

and has improved the local household time period ratings this past November in

New York (+82%), Chicago (+30%), Philadelphia (+66%), San Francisco (+6%),

Boston (+62%) and Washington, D.C. (+44%.)

Trisha Goddard is

executive produced by Paul Faulhaber and produced by Stamford Media Center Productions.