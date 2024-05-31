NBCU Rebrands TNBC FAST Channel As NBC Comedy Vault

NBCUniversal said it is rebranding its teen-oriented TNBC free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel as NBC Comedy Vault.

NBC Comedy Vault will initially be available on Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play.

The change is effective June 1, the beginning of Pride Month.

NBC Comedy Vault will be featuring all eight seasons of Will & Grace, the comedy that ran on NBC from 1998 to 2005.

Will & Grace will be featured in primetime on the channel. Comedies including Charles in Charge, Coach, and Major Dad will be available in July as daytime programming.

NBCU launched TNBC last year as part of a large group of channels launching on Freevee and Xumo Play.

TNBC featured shows from NBC’s TNBC teen block including Punky Brewster and Major Dad.