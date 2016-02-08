NBCU Owned TV Stations, Xfinity Airing Promo Spots of 'Las Princesas, 'Off Script'

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations has linked up with Comcast's Xfinity to announce the premiere of scripted mini novela Las Princesas and semi-scripted comedy spinoff Off Script. Promotional spots are airing in primetime starting Monday, while the entire three-minute episodes are accessible on Xfinity.com/Latino and Xfinity On-Demand.

The 20-episode Las Princesas — dubbed a “modern Cinderella tale with a twist” — and English-language behind-the-scenes spinoff Off Script feature stories for bilingual and bicultural viewers and highlight the flexibility of Xfinity’s X1 cloud-based platform.

“We want to connect and engage with Hispanic audiences, regardless of their language preference,” said Jose E. Velez Silva, executive director of multicultural marketing Communications at Comcast. “This campaign combines two beloved Hispanic genres – novelas and comedy – and seamlessly integrates products like Xfinity X1 to help tell the story."

Las Princesas spots will air on local Telemundo stations in Miami (WSCV), Houston (KTMD), Chicago (WSNS), Washington, D.C. (WZDC), Atlanta (WKTB), West Palm Beach (WSCV) and Fort Myers-Naples, Fla. (WWDT). Off Script teasers will be shown on NBC stations in Chicago (WMAQ), Washington, D.C. (WRC), Atlanta (WXIA), Houston (KPRC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ), West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce (WPTV) and Fort Myers-Naples, Fla. (WBBH).

"Las Princesas and Off Script provide viewers with a first-of-its kind bicultural entertainment experience that is relevant and appealing to Hispanic and general market consumers, as well as being more accessible to those who are visually impaired,” said Jeanne Schroeder, VP sales marketing and partnership activation, NBCUniversal Skycastle. “It’s been a privilege to partner with Xfinity on a project of this scope and we’re excited for all our viewers to experience these fun and engaging new original series.”