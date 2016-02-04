Comcast Super Bowl Spot to Showcase X1

X1, a major contributor to Comcast’s improved video results, will be showcased during Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos via a 60-second spot that will run on CBS in dozens of the MSO’s local markets.

The spot, produced by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, will highlight several X1 features, including Comcast’s new voice remote, its cloud-powered search and recommendations engine, and its recently-introduced on-screen Sports App.

Making appearances in the spot are Ryan Reed, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, and Oakland A’s pitcher Sonny Gray.

Here’s a preview of the new X1 spot that will run during the big game in the aforementioned Comcast markets:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAO47Lz9kxQ[/embed]

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.