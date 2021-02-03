NBCU Offers Technology, Data at ‘Developer’ Meeting

NBCUniversal, taking its business beyond a traditional media company, plans to show off its technology, data and commerce capabilities at One21, a platform developer-type conference it will hold March 22.

(Image credit: NBCU)

The conference takes place between the traditional meetings that take place during CES in January and upfront presentations in May and is designed to give NBCU’s marketing and technology partners information about NBCU plans so that they can develop ways to take advantage of the assets the company has been assembling.

NBCU, a division of Comcast, will be inviting its media clients and media agencies to One21. But it will also be inviting the creative community, direct-to-consumer marketers and local businesses, as well as technology and data companies such as Operative, Adobe and FreeWheel and commerce partners, said Josh Feldman, recently named CMO for NBCU’s advertising and partnerships division.

“Think of it as a vision of where we’re heading based upon consumer insights, but really embracing technology and commercial, our data our digital capabilities and our local-to-global scale,” Feldman said. “They will have a front-row seat on the blueprint so we can talk about what we can build together.”

Feldman said that the timing of the event was determined by clients who said they needed to hear from NBCU earlier so that they “could work with us differently and plan for the future.”

The event itself will be conducted virtually because of the pandemic.

“It will not feel anything like a Zoom call. That you have my word for,” Feldman said. “I think the production techniques that we’re going to be taking on here are going to feel really big and bold,” he added. In addition to NBCU executives, some of the company’s tech and commerce partners will be speaking as well. And some of the platform’s new capabilities may be unveiled as well.

Feldman said he expects the conference to be an annual event, with next year’s being One22.

NBCU will also be holding an upfront presentation. “There will be some sort of event where we’ll roll out all of the amazing programming our team is working on,” Feldman said. “We’re really excited about what the new slate of programming is going to be, and there will be another event to roll that out down the road.”