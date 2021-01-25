NBCU, Twitter Expand Content, Ad Deal Globally

NBCU advertisers will be able to sponsor Golden Globes content seen by Twitter users

NBCUniversal and Twitter said they have expanded their content and advertising agreement globally.

Under a new multi-year deal, advertisers will be able to reach Twitter users with trending, sponsorable content from Comcast’s NBCU and Sky units, including real-time sports highlights and coverage of live events such as the Golden Globes, with red carpet live streams, watch parties and fan voting to engage users.

In addition to content from the Golden Globes, being held Feb. 28, NBCU and Twitter plan to distribute content from more than 30 live events, including Telemundo’s Latin Music Awards, news on Noticias Telemundo, the E! People’s Choice Awards, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and sports on NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Sky Sports and Golf Channel.

NBCU will be using Twitter to amplify interviews about racial justice and equity during Black History Month.

The content will be distributed on Twitter via handles including @nbc, @enews, @telemundo, @noticiastelemundon, @nbcsports, @golfchannel, @telemundosports, @latinxnow, @onherturf, @nbcolympics, @SkySports, and @SkySportsPL.

“With this strategic partnership, NBCUniversal’s leading video content meets Twitter’s worldwide reach, empowering marketers to connect with global audiences, while bringing consumers curated premium content on an engaging platform," said Krishan Bhatia, president & chief business officer at NBCUniversal. “The growth in digital viewing has been nothing short of explosive in recent years and together with Twitter, we're helping our partners engage audiences in a brand-safe way—and shape key conversations as they unfold."

Twitter will be providing broader sales support for NBCUniversal's advertisers.

“NBCU represents one of Twitter's largest and deepest content partnerships in the US. This agreement expands not only their content publishing output in the US, but will position international markets for growth as well,” said Jen Prince, VP and Global Head of Content Partnerships. “More premium content means more sponsorship opportunities for advertisers, so there's meaningful revenue impact here as well.”

Sponsors will be able to use Twitter's advanced targeting capabilities and mobile advertising formats through NBCU’s One Platform offering, which reaches 160 countries, and NBC Spot On, which provides digital inventory for local marketers.

NBCU and Twitter have been working together since 2013. The number of campaigns run has grown 10 times since 2013, In 2002, global video views for all NBCU Twitter handles have grown 26% on average, while the number of campaigns increased 25%.

“For the better part of a decade, we've sought out partners that enable us to bring the best possible experience to our audiences, along with the flexibility and scale that marketers need to reach them,” said NBCU senior VP Joe Cady, who leads business and strategy for digital and advanced TV ad sales. “Our best partnerships are the ones that value premium content, integrate product and technology, and commit to long-term collaboration. When we're able to combine our strengths towards a common goal, we can move the industry forward.”

NBCUnivesal will continue to offer Bravo content on Twitter, including the Watch What Happens Live After Show, to be distributed via @BravoWWHL.