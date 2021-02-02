NBCU Lays Off Another 50 as It ‘Finalizes’ Reorg Under Susan Rovner

The rough process of reorganization by traditional media companies continued Tuesday, with NBCUniversal laying off approximately 50 employees in a move it says finalizes the structure under recently appointed entertainment content chair Susan Rovner.

Also read: Disney ‘Bloodbath’ Latest Episode In Hollywood’s Streaming-First Horror Show

Reported among the departed are Bruce Evans, executive VP of current programming, and Dan Shear, exec VO of comedy development at Peacock.

The latest moves come after Rovner named Lisa Katz as president of scripted programming in November, splitting non-scripted into two teams.

Cara Dellaverson and Alex Sepiol have been appointed to co-head drama development and current programming across NBCU’s content portfolio. This includes NBC, its cable networks and streaming service Peacock. Both executives will operate under the title exec VP, drama series, entertainment content. And both will report to Katz.

Jeff Meyerson will now head comedy development and current programming as exec VP of comedy series.

Among other changes, Michael Sluchan will now head up movies, kids programming and co-productions as executive VP, current series, co-productions and entertainment content.

Also read: Peacock Three Years Ahead of Schedule on Signups, Masks Terrible Year for NBCU

Notably, NBCU parent company Comcast reported that it would combine the bottom lines of the media conglomerate's cable, broadcast and Peacock divisions in future quarterly earnings reports.