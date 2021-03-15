NBCU Has Instagram, Trade Desk, Visa, Twitter at Ad Tech Meeting
One21 will focus on consumers, content and connection March 22
Comcast’s NBCUniversal’s One21 “developers” meeting for advertisers and ad buyers will feature speakers from Twitter, Visa, The Trade Desk, Instagram and LA2028.
NBC said the meeting will focus on consumers, content and connection.
“Comcast NBCUniversal Sky is building a brighter, smarter future and we're not doing it alone," said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “People are living their lives at the intersection of media and technology—and One21 perfectly reflects that reality. This global event invites in all kinds of developers — from storytellers to software engineers, small businesses to global brands. By bringing this massive community together we’re giving our partners a window into the future —and we're hoping to spark an extraordinary new era of collaboration.”
Some of the Comcast speakers will include NBCU CEO Jeff Shell; Matt Strauss who heads direct-to-consumer and Peacock; Charlie Herrin, chief product officer at Comcast Cable; Susan Rovner chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, and Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC.
Disney Ad Sales has a presentation emphasizing its technology capabilities last month
NBCUniversal is expected to have an upfront highlighting its upcoming programming May.
