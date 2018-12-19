NBCU Foundation, Stations Plan $2.5M in Local Grants

For a second year, the NBCUniversal Foundation and the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations announced plans to make 2.5 million in grants to local non-profit organizations under its Project Innovation program.

Organizations can apply to compete for the grants by showing how they address community issues and meet the changing needs of local neighborhoods with innovative programs in the areas of storytelling, community engagement, inclusion and youth education.

Grant applications will be accepted between Jan. 11 and Feb. 15. Winners will be selected by NBC and Telemundo stations and announced in April.

The NBCU Foundation and the NBC and Telemundo owned stations also awarded $2.5 million in grants in 2018.

"As local broadcasters, it is part of our responsibility to empower and inspire positive change in our communities,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “Our 2018 Project Innovation grant winners are doing amazing things to help grow and develop our youth and overall create stronger communities. We couldn’t be more proud of them. We look forward to announcing our new Project Innovation winners next year.”

Last year, grants were given to 62 non-profit organizations in 11 markets.

“We’re excited to present Project Innovation for a second year in a row to the non-profit community to help support even more programs that are doing outstanding and innovative work to bring about real change in our communities,” said Jessica Clancy, VP, corporate social responsibility, NBCUniversal.

Information about the program can be found at http://www.nbcuprojectinnovation.com/