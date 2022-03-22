NBCUniversal Expands Programmatic Ad Buying on Peacock

NBCUniversal said it is expanding programmatic access to advertising inventory on its Peacock streaming service, letting clients use data from iSpot.TV and activate campaigns across media companies through OpenAP.

Media buyers will be able to access NBC linear and digital inventory, including Peacock inventory with single RFPs via Mediaocean and Salesforce. And Peacock is integrating with demand-side platforms (DSPs) including Adobe, Amazon, Amobee, Beeswax, Samsung DSPm Viant and Xandr.

The updates were provided during NBCU’s One22 ad-tech presentation Tuesday.

“We have built the foundation of the future — for all of you,” Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, said. “And we know what’s coming. Just imagine a world where you no longer have to consider the trade-offs: Between content and capabilities. Between speed and scale Between trust and targeting. Between privacy and profits — because those trade-offs don’t exist here. And this future doesn’t exist anywhere else. You can feel confident that NBCUniversal is ready to lead the way.”

NBCU also introduced new data-driven advertising formats called the Harmonizer and Sequential Storytelling, as well as plans to further expand its commerce operation by making NBCUniversal Checkout available across Comcast’s global video platforms.

“For NBCUniversal, the advertising experience is the user experience,” said Josh Feldman, global chief marketing officer, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. “We’re excited to unveil new ways for our partners to meet those users where they are: from leveraging our company-wide data activations to drive brand relevance, to harmonizing creative messaging, to engaging consumers through story, to driving transaction at the point of inspiration.”

The Harmonizer will be available on Peacock. It enables marketers to select which commercial execution to show viewers based on consumer signals, including behaviors such as binge-watching or by what genre of content they’re watching.

With Sequential storytelling, targeted audiences can be told a brand's story over time as viewers move toward making a purchase. The messages can pique a consumer’s interest on one NBCU platform, and then drive them closer to purchase on another.

With NBCUniversal Checkout on all Comcast platforms, viewers will be able to use their remotes to complete purchases of items shown during shoppable ads and programming. ■