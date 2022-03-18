Media Agency dentsu To Use NBCU First-Party Data and Identity Platform

NBCUniversal said that y dentsu international has signed up as the first media agency to use NBCU’s first-party data and identity platform NBCUnified.

The integration allows dentsu to match its clients’ campaigns with the 150 million people tied to 80 million households in the NBCU ID database.

dentsu clients will also get advanced analytics and measurement capabilities enabled by NBCU and dentsu clean room environments.

“At dentsu, we pride ourselves on being leaders in driving relevancy and knowing people better than anyone,” said Cara Lewis, chief investment officer at dentsu Media U.S. “This first of its kind partnership with NBCU delivers an innovative addressability solution in the traditional marketplace that can be activated on right away. Bringing together IDs and data from dentsu’s M1 platform, our clients, and NBCU will enable us to uncover more resonant audiences for our clients, fueling more effective media purchases that are fully transactable.”

NBCU rolled out NBCUnited in January as the industry looks to better target multi platform campaigns by harnessing the first-party data media companies have about their consumers.

“Identity is increasingly becoming the new currency for the advanced television and digital video industry,” said John Lee, chief data officer, NBCUniversal. “With this partnership, NBCUniversal and dentsu are taking a leadership position in accelerating our joint ability to allow clients to transact on identity and first-party data across our premium offerings at a level of scale and transparency never before possible. This presents our joint clients with a path forward to move away from black-box, panel-based systems to one where our joint identity pool of over 100 million households becomes the currency.” ■