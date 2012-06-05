NBCU Domestic Television Distribution Appoints Schaer Executive VP of Creative Affairs
NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution has named
Valerie Schaer executive VP of creative affairs.
Schaer, who will assume her post in July 2012, will oversee
the development of the company's original programming, as well as its current
first-run lineup, including the new Steve
Harvey and Trisha Goddard, which
bow this fall. She will be based in New York.
"Valerie comes to NBCUniversal with a wealth of
development and production experience, creativity and has a keen eye on the
ever-changing landscape of the syndication marketplace," said Barry Wallach,
president, NBCUniversal Television Distribution, to whom Schaer will report.
"We are excited to have Valerie's expertise as we expand our first run
offerings."
Schaer will also work with Ted Harbert, chairman of NBC Broadcast,
as well as NBCUniversal's Owned Television Stations group for the upcoming Jeff Probst show.
Schaer joins the company from Harpo Productions, Inc., where
she served as executive VP of creative development since August 2009. She has
also held posts at Worldwide Pants, Inc., Universal Domestic Television and
ABC.
