NBCU Adds Five Senior VPs To Ad Tech And Data Team

NBCUniverrsal said it has added five senior data, technology and measurement executives to its global advertising and partnerships division.

The execs are Dan Bernard, senior VP, brand engagement; Kaitie Coghlan, senior VP, data product and partnerships, Nick Illobre, senior VP product strategy and business development enterprise dat; Leah van Zelm, senior VP, data science and Maggie Zhang, senior VP, measurement strategy and operations.

Kaitie Coghlan (Image credit: NBCU)

“NBCUniversal sits at the intersection of media and technology, and our approach is built for the new era of media to ensure that marketers and advertisers can reach all audiences across all screens in a unified manner,” said Krishan Bhatia, president & chief business officer, at NBCUl. “However, we must continue to push for future-proofed solutions. Today’s appointments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to transforming our data, technology and measurement capabilities – and ultimately our mission to help our customers better engage with their audiences.”

Bernard most recently led performance marketing account management at Real Chemistry.

Coglan previously was VP, data partnerships at LiveRamp.

Illobre had been VP, product strategy, for Crossix Analytics, which was acquired by Veeva Systems.

Van Zelm had been VP, global marketing analytics at NBCU Parks and Resorts

Zhang most recently led the measurement success team at Amazon Ads and before that was executive VP of video research & insights at dentsu.

Bernard, Coghlan, Illobre and van Zelm will report to Chief Data Officer John Lee, while Zhang will report to Executive VP for Measurement and Impact Kelly Abcarian. ■